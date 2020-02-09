SkyOak Wealt LLC Invests $502,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,521 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 254,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.78.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.