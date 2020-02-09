SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 22,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 53,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 87,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 35,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 56,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

