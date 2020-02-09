SkyOak Wealt LLC Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,730,000 after purchasing an additional 189,093 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 67,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

OMC opened at $75.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

