SkyOak Wealt LLC Purchases New Shares in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SYSCO by 22.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in SYSCO by 24.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 62,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,299 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Sabal Trust CO raised its position in SYSCO by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 408,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $64.96 and a 52 week high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,028 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,242. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

