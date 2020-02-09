Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several research firms have recently commented on SND. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Shares of SND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 132,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,185. The firm has a market cap of $80.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.68.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 47.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Smart Sand by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Smart Sand by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 126,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Smart Sand by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 418,800 shares during the last quarter. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.