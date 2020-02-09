SmartCash (SMART) Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $4.90 million and approximately $496,132.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,061.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $226.14 or 0.02243107 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.39 or 0.04427915 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00756485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.25 or 0.00845601 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00114308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009556 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00694939 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Braziliex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

