SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $388,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of SMH Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.95. 8,298,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,321,257. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.