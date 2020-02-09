SMH Capital Advisors Inc. Makes New $146,000 Investment in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA)

SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEA. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 105,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd alerts:

In other Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd news, insider Newman Robert 812,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.75. 409,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,200. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.