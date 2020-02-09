Smith Asset Management Group LP Increases Stock Holdings in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 128.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1,873.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.89%.

ETRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

