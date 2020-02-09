Smith Asset Management Group LP Makes New $62,000 Investment in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 1,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $29,220.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,076.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $34,363.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,813.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,530 shares of company stock worth $5,095,381. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MNTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Momenta Pharmaceuticals to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Momenta Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Momenta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

MNTA opened at $31.87 on Friday. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $32.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.62.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

