Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Smith Asset Management Group LP trimmed its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 791,672 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $67.21 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PGR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.