Smith Asset Management Group LP Sells 300 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.9% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 89.1% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.45 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.89. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 193.28%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.38%.

APAM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

