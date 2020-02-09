Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $23,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $145.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.