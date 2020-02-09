Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Snap-on worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $155.74. 428,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,105. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.12 and a 1 year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

