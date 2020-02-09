Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Price Target Cut to $159.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $169.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $171.60.

NYSE SNA opened at $155.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $143.12 and a twelve month high of $174.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.81.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Snap-on will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 346,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,661,000 after acquiring an additional 97,484 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 386,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after acquiring an additional 53,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

