Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.58 and a 200 day moving average of $159.81. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $143.12 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total value of $3,253,957.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock worth $8,099,674. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 8.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

