SnapCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (SNPC)

SnapCoin (CURRENCY:SNPC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One SnapCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, SnapCoin has traded up 54.4% against the dollar. SnapCoin has a market capitalization of $108,173.00 and approximately $5,316.00 worth of SnapCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SnapCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.76 or 0.05840478 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120755 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038843 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003120 BTC.

SnapCoin Token Profile

SnapCoin (SNPC) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2018. SnapCoin’s total supply is 678,333,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,639,448 tokens. The official website for SnapCoin is www.snapparazzi.io . SnapCoin’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 . SnapCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1

Buying and Selling SnapCoin

SnapCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnapCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnapCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnapCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnapCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnapCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.