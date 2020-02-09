Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.98

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.98 and traded as high as $32.81. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 994,754 shares trading hands.

SNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snc-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$30.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.01.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

