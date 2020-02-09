Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Solar Capital from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Solar Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.15. 67,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,340. Solar Capital has a 1 year low of $19.89 and a 1 year high of $21.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

In other news, insider Guy Talarico purchased 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.86 per share, for a total transaction of $149,149.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Hochberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

