South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of South Plains Financial worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 80.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at $2,529,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,480. The company has a market cap of $388.77 million and a P/E ratio of 12.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. South Plains Financial has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

There is no company description available for South Plains Financial Inc

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.