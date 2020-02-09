Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,076 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 130.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 596.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $57.26 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.32.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

