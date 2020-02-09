Soverain Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (SOVE)

Soverain (CURRENCY:SOVE) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Soverain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Soverain has a total market cap of $136,555.00 and approximately $1,555.00 worth of Soverain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Soverain has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.75 or 0.03409739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00032787 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00138148 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Soverain Coin Profile