S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.40-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.48. S&P Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $10.40-10.60 EPS.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,593. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $286.86 and its 200 day moving average is $263.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $189.21 and a twelve month high of $300.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 23.92%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $286.09.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.