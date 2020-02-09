S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.40-10.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.03-7.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.12 billion.S&P Global also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.40-10.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of S&P Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of S&P Global from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $286.09.

S&P Global stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $295.48. 1,401,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $189.21 and a 1 year high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.92%.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

