SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537,190 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 25,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.33. 948,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.16. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.