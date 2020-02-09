Spiking (SPIKE) Price Hits $0.0022 on Major Exchanges

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 17.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded 19.1% higher against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market cap of $987,350.00 and approximately $1.15 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.76 or 0.05840478 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120755 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038843 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens.

Spiking's official website is spiking.com. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

