Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,452. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

