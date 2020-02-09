SportyCo (SPF) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $50,461.00 and $4,524.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including ChaoEX, Coinbe, OKEx and Kucoin. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SportyCo

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io . The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official website is www.sportyco.io

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe, Kucoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

