Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPOT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday. Nomura reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.80.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.11. Spotify has a 1 year low of $110.57 and a 1 year high of $161.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Spotify by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.