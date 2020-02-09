St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,104 ($14.52).

STJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($16.05) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday.

STJ traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,174.50 ($15.45). 1,533,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,147.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,047.47. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

