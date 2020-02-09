Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 5,648 Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CUK. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 396,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 33,987 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Carnival by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Carnival in the fourth quarter worth approximately $356,000. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUK stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.23. Carnival plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Carnival plc will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

