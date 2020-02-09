Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 415,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,892,000 after acquiring an additional 78,338 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 58.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 321,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 118,756 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 41.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 259,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,873,000 after acquiring an additional 75,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. CL King started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Argus lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

Shares of MAN opened at $92.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.14 and a 1 year high of $100.99.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total value of $44,255.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Burke Patrick 6,000,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,788 shares of company stock worth $2,171,690. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

