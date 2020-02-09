Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthequity in the third quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 47.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $71.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.44. Healthequity Inc has a 52-week low of $50.87 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $65.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthequity Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Healthequity news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $1,917,042.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 53,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,816,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total value of $241,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,176. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Healthequity from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

