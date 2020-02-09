Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,052,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

EXP opened at $86.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.