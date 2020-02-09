Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 594 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 24,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.90.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.40. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.06%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.