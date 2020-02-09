Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 824 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.1% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 2.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $49.82 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,668.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock valued at $15,306,458 in the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

