Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 829 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Barclays lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $89.00 price target on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Eastman Chemical to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $72.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.08. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $61.22 and a 1 year high of $86.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

