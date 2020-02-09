StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $164.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.76 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on StarTek in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $7.76 on Thursday. StarTek has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.94 million, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 0.25.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

