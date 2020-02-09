State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Alliant Energy worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 7,298.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,082,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,979,000 after buying an additional 2,054,789 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 97.1% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,858,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,162,000 after buying an additional 1,408,560 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,905,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,075,113,000 after buying an additional 991,604 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,282,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,392,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,027,000 after buying an additional 195,500 shares during the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNT stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,290. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $990.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

