State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $19,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Qorvo by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 509,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Qorvo by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after buying an additional 144,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 387,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,049,000 after buying an additional 54,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.15. 2,422,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,548. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $144,964.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,051.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $2,121,779 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price target on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

