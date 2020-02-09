State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $18.69 Million Stock Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,007,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Host Hotels and Resorts worth $18,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,627,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,581,000 after buying an additional 7,436,475 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,982,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,475,000 after buying an additional 2,246,074 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,109,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,470,000 after buying an additional 1,093,272 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 442.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,142,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,745,000 after buying an additional 931,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,129,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,282,645. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.20%.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

