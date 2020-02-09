State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.08 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $19,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 918,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,242,000 after purchasing an additional 619,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 546,889 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 557,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,471,000 after purchasing an additional 280,792 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.34. 1,120,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,868. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $67.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

