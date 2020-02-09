State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.34 Million Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,748 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Varian Medical Systems worth $19,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 51.5% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares in the company, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,851 shares of company stock worth $3,329,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VAR traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $140.81. 439,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.90 and its 200 day moving average is $126.39. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $150.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

