State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,410 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 376,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $23,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.23.

In related news, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $650,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,549 shares of company stock worth $3,449,278 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $62.53 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.26 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 33.82%. The company had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

