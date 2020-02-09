State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,692 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,909 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $21,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,086 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $106,952,000 after buying an additional 78,455 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 638,058 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $70,599,000 after buying an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 617,356 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $68,465,000 after buying an additional 45,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth $37,234,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $121.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,017. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $140,037.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,888 shares in the company, valued at $6,848,682.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,567 shares of company stock worth $6,231,005. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

