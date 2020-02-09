State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 311.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.59. 545,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,134. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $130.87 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $203.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $185.00 price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

