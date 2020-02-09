State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total value of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,140 shares in the company, valued at $8,098,316.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

HII stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $196.26 and a 1 year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.11. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HII. ValuEngine lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

