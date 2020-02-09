State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 299,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $23.34. 1,243,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.26. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $33.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.64). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.27 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 74.32%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.73.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

