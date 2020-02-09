State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,266 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Raymond James worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 509.8% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.05. 481,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,096,247. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raymond James has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $97.66.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RJF. Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.86.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.05, for a total transaction of $466,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,563 shares in the company, valued at $870,711.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,841 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,895. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.