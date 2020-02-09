State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 15,200 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $8,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,766 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,625,000 after acquiring an additional 21,171 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 227,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 210,208 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Noble Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Noble Energy stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,882,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,300. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other Noble Energy news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.38 per share, for a total transaction of $305,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

